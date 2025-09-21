Troopers investigating crash on I-75 in West Carrollton

Troopers investigating crash on I-75 in West Carrollton FILE PHOTO. (Matt Gush/Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

WEST CARROLLTON — Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Troopers are investigating a crash on Interstate 75 Northbound in West Carrollton.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Troopers were dispatched to I-75 Northbound near Alex Bell Road around 4:52 a.m. on reports of a crash, according to the OSHP dispatcher.

TRENDING STORIES:

Additional details were not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update this developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!