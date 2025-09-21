Troopers investigating crash on I-75 in West Carrollton

WEST CARROLLTON — Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Troopers are investigating a crash on Interstate 75 Northbound in West Carrollton.
Troopers were dispatched to I-75 Northbound near Alex Bell Road around 4:52 a.m. on reports of a crash, according to the OSHP dispatcher.
Additional details were not immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update this developing story.
