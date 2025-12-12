Troopers, medics respond to crash in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers and medics responded to a crash in Greene County early Friday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Around 6:20 a.m., Crews were dispatched to the 3700 block of Corry Road on reports of a crash, according to an OSHP dispatcher.
TRENDING STORIES:
- STAY INFORMED: Over 20 school districts delayed
- UPDATE: 2 injured after being shot at Montgomery County bar
- Winter Weather Advisories issued; Chance for snow this morning, Saturday
It is unclear at this time if anyone is injured.
Medics were dispatched to the scene, according to a Greene County Sheriff’s Dispatcher.
This is a developing story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group