Troopers, medics respond to crash involving semi on I-70 EB in Clark County

Troopers, medics respond to crash involving semi on I-70 EB in Clark County (Cox Media Group Ohio/archives)
By WHIO Staff

CLARK COUNTY — Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Troopers and medics responded to a crash involving a semi on eastbound Interstate 70 in Clark County early Tuesday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 1:12 a.m., troopers with the Springfield Post were dispatched to I-70 eastbound near the 70-mile marker just outside of South Vienna on reports of a crash.

TRENDING STORIES:

The crash involved a semi-truck, according to an OSHP dispatcher.

Fire and EMS crews are on scene, but details on any injuries were not immediately available.

The semi is not blocking any lanes, and the interstate has not been closed at this time, according to the dispatcher.

This is a developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!