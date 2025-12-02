Troopers, medics respond to crash involving semi on I-70 EB in Clark County

Troopers, medics respond to crash involving semi on I-70 EB in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Troopers and medics responded to a crash involving a semi on eastbound Interstate 70 in Clark County early Tuesday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 1:12 a.m., troopers with the Springfield Post were dispatched to I-70 eastbound near the 70-mile marker just outside of South Vienna on reports of a crash.

TRENDING STORIES:

The crash involved a semi-truck, according to an OSHP dispatcher.

Fire and EMS crews are on scene, but details on any injuries were not immediately available.

The semi is not blocking any lanes, and the interstate has not been closed at this time, according to the dispatcher.

This is a developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group