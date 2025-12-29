Troopers respond after vehicle crashes into downed tree in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers responded after a vehicle crashed into a downed tree in Clark County early Monday morning.
Around 4:05 a.m., troopers were dispatched to the 12000 block of Dille Road on reports of a crash, according to an OSHP dispatcher.
The vehicle reportedly crashed into a fallen tree in the roadway.
No injuries were reported, according to the dispatcher.
This is a developing story.
