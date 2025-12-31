Troopers respond to semi on its side on I-70 WB in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers responded to a semi on its side on westbound Interstate 70 in Clark County early Wednesday morning.

Around 3:48 a.m., crews were dispatched to the ramp from US 68 Northbound to I-70 Westbound on reports of a semi rollover crash, according to an OSHP dispatcher.

The semi ended up on its side and is blocking the ramp, according to the dispatcher.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

There is also a jackknifed semi on I-70 eastbound at the 52-mile marker across from the US 68 ramp.

The left shoulder on I-70 eastbound is blocked due to the jackknifed semi.

