Troopers respond to crash in Clark County

Troopers on scene of crash in Clark County; 2 left lanes blocked (Cox Media Group Ohio/archives)
By WHIO Staff

CLARK COUNTY — Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Troopers responded to a reported crash in Clark County on Friday morning.

Around 6:40 a.m. Troopers were dispatched to I-70 eastbound near State Route 4 on reports of a crash.

An OSHP dispatcher confirmed that Troopers were on scene.

Additional details were not immediately available.

The 2 left lanes on I-70 East were blocked while Troopers investigated, but have since reopened.

