Troopers on scene of crash involving multiple semis, at least 1 jackknifed on I-70 in Clark County FILE PHOTO. (Matt Gush/Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

CLARK COUNTY — Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Troopers are on the scene of a crash involving multiple semis, with at least one being jackknifed on eastbound Interstate 70 in Clark County early Tuesday morning.

Around 2 a.m., troopers with the Springfield post rolled up on a crash involving two semis on I-70 eastbound between South Charleston Pike and U.S. Route 40, according to an OSHP dispatcher.

At least one of the semis is jackknifed, according to the dispatcher.

Injuries have not been reported at this time.

The interstate does appear to be closed at this time, according to the dispatcher.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

