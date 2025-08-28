Tropics: Pretty Quiet...For Now

DAYTON — Good afternoon, everyone! It sure feels very October-like out there with cool temperatures and rain showers. I am also always keeping an eye on weather across other parts of the world, and this time of year that means we monitor the tropics.

Tropics

Right now the Atlantic Basin is very quiet. There is a disturbance off the coast of Africa that the National Hurricane Center is giving a 20 percent chance to develop in the next 7 days. These types of systems can be known for turning into some big storms, but there are no indications of anything substantial in the near future.

Tropic Activity

The statistical peak of hurricane season is underway as we prepare to start September. Historically, the “peak” happens on September 11th, however from late August through late September can be known for the time period when the frequency of named tropical systems is high.

Names

The next name on deck? Gabrielle! While we have not went through many named systems this year, I always like to remind you that hurricane season is a marathon and not a sprint! Hurricane season runs through the end of November.

Let’s enjoy the quiet tropical pattern for now and those few showers we have out there this afternoon!