UPDATE: 'All clear' given after search of Trotwood elementary school

TROTWOOD — The ‘all-clear’ has been given at a Trotwood elementary school after being placed on lockdown Monday morning.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed that they received a report of an unauthorized person inside Westbrooke Village Elementary School, on Westford Road, around 9:30 a.m.

Trotwood Police Chief Erik Wilson said an outside group rents the school out for a summer program.

“They came in, and one of the people from the group that is renting the school believed they saw somebody in the hallway,” Wilson said.

Multiple officers searched the school and didn’t find anyone. After reviewing the school’s security video, it was determined that no unauthorized people were in the school.

