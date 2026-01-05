Troy Strawberry Festival announces 2026 dates

TROY — The 2026 Troy Strawberry Festival has announced the dates for this year’s festivities, marking its 50th anniversary.

The festival will be held on June 6-7, the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce announced Monday.

Festival organizers also unveiled a new 50th anniversary logo.

This refreshed logo celebrates both the heritage and ongoing growth of the festival within the community.

“For five decades, the Troy Strawberry Festival has showcased the very best of our community—our volunteers, our nonprofits, our small businesses, and the incredible spirit that defines Troy,” said Kathi Roetter, Executive Director of the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce.

Roetter said the festival is a major fundraising engine for local nonprofit organizations, which operate the food booths enjoyed by visitors from across the region.

Proceeds directly support programming, services, and mission-driven work throughout Miami County.

More information about the 2026 Troy Strawberry Festival will be released in the coming months here.

