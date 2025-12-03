Truck driver crashes, spills ethanol on Ohio interstate after falling asleep at the wheel

MEDINA COUNTY — A truck driver lost control of his tanker truck and crashed after falling asleep at the wheel on an Ohio interstate on Wednesday morning.
The crash happened around 4 a.m. on Interstate 271 in Medina County and involved a trucker employed by HOC Transport, according to WOIO, a CBS affiliate in Cleveland.
When the truck overturned, about 4,000 gallons of ethanol spilled from the tanker.
The crash caused all lanes in both directions of I-271 to be shut down, and a hazardous materials team was called to the scene.
The tanker truck was removed from the road around noon, and the southbound lanes reopened around 2:20 p.m.
WOIO reported that there’s no estimated time for when the northbound lanes will reopen.
The driver of the truck was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol told WOIO that alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash.
