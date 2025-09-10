Semi hauling cantaloupes crashes on I-70 in Montgomery County

I-70 Semi hauling fruit crashes (Huber Heights Fire Division)
By WHIO Staff

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A semi truck hauling fruit crashed in Montgomery County Tuesday night.

The crash occurred on Interstate 70 East near mile marker 36 in Huber Heights, according to the Huber Heights Fire Division.

OHGO indicates that the right 2 lanes are still blocked due to the crash.

It is unclear if anyone was injured in this crash.

Photos from the scene show several boxes labeled ‘cantaloupes’ scattered across the ground, and damage to the sound barrier.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

