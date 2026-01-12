‘The truck is flying through the air;’ Train crash causes road to be closed for hours

CLARK COUNTY — A train crash involving a pickup truck closed a Clark County Road for hours Sunday night.

As reported on News Center 7 Daybreak, the crash happened in the 1200 block of Fletcher Pike around 5:47 p.m.

A man was driving his truck in the area when his truck stopped working while he was crossing the train tracks, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

After the man noticed he could not move his truck anymore, he got out of the vehicle.

Shortly after that, a train carrying cargo freight slammed into the truck.

A 911 caller said that they were a little bit down the road from the crash but “heard the train hit and looked back, and the trucks flying through the air.”

The driver and the conductor of the train did not suffer any injuries.

The train and the truck both suffered significant damage from the crash.

