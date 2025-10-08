Tuesday’s rainfall in Dayton ranks in the Top 100 wettest days ever

DAYTON — Good Wednesday morning, everyone! Weather Specialist Nick Dunn here after a soaking rainfall yesterday. Some of that rain came down quickly along the I-70 corridor and made driving a bit difficult in the heaviest downpours. While it was not an evenly distributed rainfall, we will take anything we can! For some, you might be happy to see dry weather for the next week or so. I know some missed out on the heaviest rain, but everyone at least got something.

Totals

Checking out some totals that you sent me combined with airport data, we find the heaviest rain was certainly along and just south of I-70. The rain was slow-moving, and the water content being high made for tropical rain rates. At times, some rates exceeded 1″ per hour, which is something we would see this time of year from tropical remains. There were some 4-6″ totals in isolated pockets, and we appreciate you sending us your rain gauge pictures!

56th

Upon further digging, I found that yesterday’s rainfall at the Dayton International Airport was the 56th wettest day in recorded history. That’s impressive! If we go back to 1935, that is over 33,000 days of recorded weather and to be in the top 60 of that is interesting!

The last rainfall that was similar to this was March 7, 2022, when 2.48 inches of rain fell at the airport, which stands as the 52nd wettest day ever.

rain chance

The next 5 days show no rain here in the Miami Valley! In fact, we are watching for frost chances tomorrow and Friday morning with lows in the 30s for some of you. You may find the grass growing a good bit thanks to all the rain we received yesterday. In terms of the drought, we will get new information tomorrow to see what has changed. Have a great day!