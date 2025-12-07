Turnovers, special teams cost Browns in home loss to lonely Titans

Cleveland Browns vs Tennessee Titans- QB Shedeur Sanders (12) during game against Tennessee Titans on Dec. 7, 2025

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns made too many mistakes against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

The Browns committed two turnovers and had a punt blocked that led to 17 second-half points for the Titans in a 31-29 home loss at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland.

Shedeur Sanders threw for a career-high 364 yards, three touchdowns, and ran for a fourth.

Cleveland outgained the Titans in total yards, 412-292.

The Browns fell 3-10 while the Titans are now 2-9.

Cleveland led 17-14 at halftime and maintained that way throughout the third quarter. But Sanders was intercepted by Xavier Woods. Two plays later, Tony Pollard ran 32 yards for a touchdown to put Tennessee ahead, 21-17, after three quarters.

In the fourth quarter, Marcus Harris forced a Dylan Sampson fumble, and Cedric Gray recovered. Three plays later, Cam Ward threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Chimere Dike to extend it to 28-17.

Corey Bojorquez’s punt was blocked and set up a Titans’ field goal to expand it to 31-17.

The Browns scored two touchdowns but failed to convert on the two-point conversions and trailed 31-29 with 1:03 left. Tennessee recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock.

Cleveland’s next game will be Dec. 14 when they play the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago.

