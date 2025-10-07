Two arrested in alcohol and tobacco delivery investigation

MT. VERNON, Ohio — Holmes County Sheriff Tim Zimmerly announced the arrest of two individuals on Saturday evening, concluding a two-week investigation into the delivery of alcohol and cigarettes to minors across multiple locations in Holmes County.

The investigation began after deputies received credible information about unknown subjects supplying alcohol to minors. Through surveillance and intelligence gathering, investigators identified two suspects from Wayne County.

Steven Snauffer, 18, of Dalton, and Georgann Reese, 62, of Massillon, were apprehended during one of the suspected delivery stops. Both are facing multiple charges related to the unlawful distribution of alcohol to minors.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities have indicated that additional charges may be forthcoming. It is important to note that all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

