Two dozen turtles rescued from school courtyard

WEST CARROLLTON — Two dozen turtles were rescued from a school courtyard in West Carrollton.

Staff members from the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Gardens and representatives with the Ohio Division of Wildlife worked together to gather up 24 box turtles from a school courtyard in West Carrollton.

The school is slated for demolition after the 2025-2026 school year, so the turtles needed new homes, according to a social media post from the zoo.

The turtles range from mature adults to recent hatchlings.

“Zoo vets will ensure they are in good health and will not pose any risks to wild populations in the habitats where they will be released,” the zoo said in the post.

The turtles will be cared for by the Zoo’s reptile team through fall and winter, with the goal of releasing them in the spring.

