Two local boys competing in 2023 USA Mullet Championship

Francesco Rigato (left), Luke Waler (right) mulletchamp.com (mulletchamp.com)

By WHIO Staff

TIPP CITY, FAIRBORN — Two local boys are competing for the title of best mullet in the kids’ division of the 2023 USA Mullet Championship.

Luke Waler, of Tipp City, is one of hundreds of contestants competing for the best mullet for kids between ages one and four.

“After running into a corner wall, Luke required medical attention which resulted in the side of his head being shaved!” his profile says. “To even things out we shave the other side, and Luke’s mullet was born! His mullet represents him well- a little bit Redneck and a lotta bit wild!”

Luke Waler (mulletchamp.com)

9-year-old Francesco Rigato, of Fairborn, is also competing for the title.

Francesco’s mullet story started over Easter of 2020, his profile says.

“I needed a hair cut and everything was shut down. My mom trimmed the top, but was afraid to cut the back with my curls,” his profile stated. “When shops started to open back up, I liked my long hair, so my stylist, Ron, said, ‘Lets do a mullet!’”

To vote for Luke, Francesco, or any other contestants, you can click here.

Francesco Rigato


©2023 Cox Media Group

