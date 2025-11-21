Two men, 16-year-old facing charges for deadly mass shooting at Ohio rental house

Several people, including teenagers, were injured after a mass shooting at an Airbnb in Northern Ohio early Sunday.

SUMMIT COUNTY — Three people, including a 16-year-old boy, have been arrested and charged in the deadly mass shooting at an Airbnb in Northern Ohio earlier this month.

The shooting happened during a birthday party at a rental home in Bath Township on Nov. 2.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Elijah Wells, 18, was shot and later died from his injuries. Nine others were injured during the incident.

Investigators said on Friday that an estimated 250 to 300 people attended the party where the shooting happened.

Derquan Edwards, 18; Jashawn Stewart, 19; and an unidentified 16-year-old boy were all charged Friday morning in Summit County courts, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office announced.

Edwards and Stewart were both charged with one count of murder and nine counts of felonious assault.

The 16-year-old has been charged with one count of delinquency to commit murder and nine counts of delinquency to commit felonious assault.

“I have no tolerance for gun violence in Summit County. We will continue to work with local, state and federal agencies to ensure that anyone who commits a violent crime with a gun will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Summit County Prosecutor Elliot Kolkovich said.

Additional charges are anticipated.

