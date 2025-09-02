Two more members of Thug Riders gang seek to enter guilty pleas on organized crime charges

DAYTON — Two more members of a violent motorcycle gang arrested as part of a federal organized crime investigation are seeking to admit their guilt to charges.

Justin Baker, known as Wild Boy in the Thug Riders motorcycle gang, filed an intent to enter a guilty plea to the charge of Conspiracy to Commit a Violent Crime in Aid of Racketeering, according to federal court documents reviewed by News Center 7.

Baker’s change of plea was recommended to be accepted and now awaits full approval by the district court judge.

Baker was one of only two members of the gang who was released from federal custody the day after the arrests in June 2024.

Additionally lawyers for Cody Hughes, known as Tater, filed a motion for a change of plea hearing earlier this month, according to court records.

A hearing on Hughes plea agreement has not been scheduled and has not yet been recommended for approval, according to court documents.

Baker and Hughes would be the third and fourth members of the 14 originally arrested and charged in June 2024 as part of a federal organized crime investigation into the motorcycle gang.

Michael Seth Henry, known an Brutal, pleaded guilty earlier this year and was sentenced to 30 months in prison.

Matthew Hawkins, known as Hawk, also pleaded guilty earlier this year. His sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.

The trial for the other 10 members is currently set for October.

