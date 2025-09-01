Two people dead after police pursuit ends in a crash

GROVE CITY, Ohio — Two people are dead after a police pursuit that ended in a crash over the weekend.

Around 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, an individual commited several thefts in the Park Center area in Grove City, our news partners WBNS-10 TV reported.

The driver of a suspect vehicle hit a police vehicle while fleeing arrest, according to Grove City police.

Witnesses reported the vehicle was seen traveling at “dangerous speeds” on the wrong side of the road down White and Hoover roads, WBNS-10 TV reported.

Officers tried to catch up to and intercept the vehicle, but it crashed in the area of Greenlawn Ave, according to police.

Two people connected to the thefts died from injuries sustained in the crash, WBNS-10 TV reported.

Police have not released their identities at this time. No civilian or officer injuries were reported.

