Two rounds of accumulating snow

Futurecast
By Britley Ritz

DAYTON — Let’s start with the first. Friday after midnight, moderate to heavy snow will move in from the west and take over the entire Valley by 3 to 4 AM. Unfortunately, the bulk of this will move through during the pre morning commute hours, making it difficult to get out and about for work or school. Extra time will be needed.

Untreated back roads, bridges and sidewalks will always be an issue more so than your main roads. Regardless, slow down!

Snowfall totals look to stay heaviest south of I70, around 2 to 3 inches with an isolated 4 inches the farther south you go. Anywhere north of I70 within the Valley will range from 1 to 2 inches.

Snowfall Forecast

Saturday’s snowfall will take place late morning and afternoon, lingering during the early evening hours. This system looks to show more promising for consistent steady snow for the entire Valley. At this time, roughly 3 inches of snow can be expected, but this can still change.

