Two temperature records fall today in Dayton

DAYTON — Good evening, everyone! Meteorologist Nick Dunn here on a Sunday evening with you! It is been bitterly cold out there today just as we expected. Dayton technically broke two records for temperatures today!

Low

Today’s low was -2 degrees that took place this morning. In terms of how we view this record -- this temperature is the coldest low to occur for any December 14th on record since recordkeeping started at the Dayton International Airport in 1935!

In terms of all Dayton records, including pre-1935, we find the coldest low all-time was -15 degrees on this day in 1898. So, while it may not be a full record, it is a site record and that is pretty interesting to see!

Cold High

If one record was not enough, do not worry! The high temperature took place just after Midnight and was just 10 degrees. The temperatures this afternoon never rebounded back into the double digits.

The high of 10 degrees today goes down as the coldest high ever recorded for all Dayton records for any December 14th! Very cold out there today for sure!

Morning Lows

Dayton was not the only spot to see sub-zero temperatures! The coldest temperature at our local airports was a tie between Greenville and Richmond at -4 degrees! There was a recorded low of -8 degrees in Cambridge City, Indiana (Wayne County) that appears to be the coldest of anyone in our area this morning.

Thankfully, a nice warm up is ahead after a bitter cold day on Monday!