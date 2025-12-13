U-Haul chase leaves 3 officers injured, dogs, furniture located in back of van

TOLEDO — Three police officers were injured after a police chase involving a U-Haul Van on Wednesday.

Toledo Police Officers responded to a call near the 3200 block of Northwood Avenue in report of an adult being held against his will, according to our CBS news affiliate, WTOL.

According to a 911 call, a man was kidnapped and being held at gunpoint.

When officers arrived, they attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver fled the scene in a U-Haul van along Algonquin and Monroe Streets.

The driver of the van, identified as 35-year-old Rodney Coley, allegedly refused to stop, leading officers on a chase.

During the chase, the U-Haul lost multiple tires.

The chase led to a collision that involved two police cruisers and three officers.

The two cruisers approached the same intersection of Bancroft and Franklin streets, and due to heavy traffic conditions and an obstructed field of view, the cruisers collided.

The first cruiser that had two officers was heading west on Bancroft when it collided with the second cruiser that was heading south on Franklin.

The second cruiser, which had one officer, spun out and hit a tree. The first cruiser stopped in the roadway.

All three officers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The chase came to an end on Slater Street when Coley allegedly fled the scene on foot. He was later found in an apartment and was taken into custody.

Coley was charged with kidnapping and fleeing and eluding, and was booked into the Lucas County Jail.

The victim was located and did not have any injuries.

Coley allegedly forced the victim “to engage in manual labor” for his benefit, according to court documents.

Three dogs and furniture were found in the back of the U-Haul after the incident. The dogs did not suffer any injuries.

Coley appeared in court on Dec. 11, and his bond was set at $125,000.

