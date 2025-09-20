UD football comes back to win at Robert Morris

MOON TOWNSHIP, PA — The University of Dayton came back from an early deficit to beat Robert Morris, 17-14, in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.

UD trailed 14-7 in the fourth quarter, but they scored 10 points.

Bryce Schondelmyer threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to running back Luke Hanson to even the score at 14-14 with 12:35 remaining.

Robby Smart’s go-ahead 21-yard field goal gave the Flyers a 17-14 advantage.

The defense stopped the Colonials on fourth down with 1:52 to play. Mason Hackett’s 28-yard run sealed the win for Dayton.

The Flyers improved to 2-1 overall.

Robert Morris took the lead as Zach Tanner threw a 31-yard pass to Jaqai Carter to UD’s nine-yard line. The Flyers were called for two personal foul penalties on the drive. Ethan Shine capped the drive with a 2-yard touchdown run to take a 7-0 lead after one quarter.

The Flyers responded in the second quarter thanks to a 24-yard run by Hackett. Hanson converted on fourth down to keep the drive alive. They drove to the Robert Morris 7-yard line, where Schondelmyer found Gavin Lochow for a touchdown to tie the game at 7-7 at halftime.

The Colonials took the opening second-half kickoff and drove 75 yards on 11 plays. Shine capped it with his second touchdown run of the day as RMU led, 14-7, after three quarters.

Schondelmyer threw a pass to Hansen for a 26-yard touchdown to even the score at 14-14. Dayton’s defense forced a Robert Morris punt. UD’s offense drove to the Colonial 3-yard line. Smart’s 21-yard field goal put the Flyers ahead, 17-14.

Mac Grant III broke Jake Wolfe’s deep pass to Thomas Lee on the first play after the two-minute timeout on fourth down. UD’s offense ran out the clock.

Dayton’s next game will be on Sept. 27 when they open Pioneer Football League (PFL) play. They host Stetson at Welcome Stadium.

Kickoff is at noon. The game will be broadcast on WHIO Radio.

