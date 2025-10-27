UD football player earns PFL weekly honor for 2nd time this season

No. 13 Vincent Firenze celebrates with his Dayton teammates against Presbyterian on Oct. 25. 2025 Photo contributed by Dayton Flyers Football (via Facebook) (Dayton Flyers Football (via Facebook))
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — The Pioneer Football League (PFL) has recognized a University of Dayton football player for the second time this season.

Dayton safety Vincent Firenze was named PFL Defensive Player of the Week after a 32-13 upset win over nationally ranked Presbyterian on Saturday.

The redshirt sophomore had a career-high 14 tackles, including a third-quarter pick-six.

Firenze registered seven unassisted tackles.

His interception return for a touchdown happened in the third quarter, which extended UD’s lead to 35-13.

Firenze is second in the team with 58 tackles and three interceptions.

The Flyers now have seven PFL weekly honors this season.

Dayton is 6-2 overall, including 3-1 in the PFL.

Their next game is on Saturday, Nov. 1, when they play at San Diego at 4 p.m.

