UD football player, U.S. Marine Corps veteran, named 2025 Armed Forces Merit Award winner

DAYTON — A University of Dayton football player and U.S. Marine Corps veteran has been awarded a prestigious honor.

Dayton running back Levi Moell has been named the 2025 Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Merit Award winner by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), according to a UD spokesperson.

The award honors individuals with a military background who have made a significant impact in college football.

Moell is a redshirt junior from West Liberty.

He served four years in the Marines before joining the UD football program in 2022.

“Levi came to our football program as a try-out walk-on,” said Trevor Andrews, Dayton head coach. “In the years on the team that followed, I’m sure, it did not feel like an easy path, but he has always persevered. His positive attitude and self-confidence never wavered, which in turn created an ‘iron sharpens iron’ mentality within his position group. I have seen his work ethic and dedication rub off on our younger players, and I feel our football team has benefited more from Levi Moell than he has benefited from being a part of our team."

Moell is a health science major.

He plans to enter the field of strength and conditioning after graduation, the spokesperson said.

Moell has battled through an ankle injury this season and has seen action in three games.

Dayton’s next game is Saturday, Nov. 15, when they host Drake at Welcome Stadium. Kickoff is at noon.

