UD Men’s Basketball to play ACC school at neutral site

Photo of Amaël L’Etang. Photo courtesy of Rick Roshto
Amaël L’Etang dunks against Saint Joseph's on Jan. 24, 2025 Photo courtesy Rick Roshto - www.dblrphoto.com (Rick Roshto (Custom Credit) /Rick Roshto)
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — The University of Dayton men’s basketball team will play an ACC school at a neutral site this upcoming season.

Dayton will play the University of Virginia on Dec. 6 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC, according to a UD spokesperson.

The Flyers are set to play at two ACC opponents in non-conference play.

They will host Florida State on Dec. 16 at UD Arena and could face Miami (FL) at the ESPN Events Invitational in November.

Dayton and UVA have met three times in program history. The Cavaliers won their last matchup, 66-59, at the 2018 Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis.

All Dayton Flyer men’s basketball games will be broadcast on WHIO Radio.

