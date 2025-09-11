UD students to honor fallen heroes of 9/11 terror attacks

DAYTON — Today marks almost 25 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks on our country.

ROTC students at the University of Dayton will place 2,977 flags in the central mall to honor those who died on Sept. 11, 2001.

They will start placing flags at around 6:30 a.m.

UD Student Government Association (SGA) members will also be there.

Several events will take place around the Miami Valley to commemorate 9/11.

We will update this story.

