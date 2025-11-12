UD women’s basketball gets tough win at arch-rival Xavier

Photo contributed by University of Dayton Women's Basketball (via Facebook)

CINCINNATI — The University of Dayton women’s basketball team traveled down Interstate 75 and earned a tough win at Xavier, 71-66.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Ajok Madol and Fatima Ibrahim each scored 14 points to lead Dayton. Nayo Lear added 11 while Shantavia Dawkins scored 10 points.

This was the first meeting between the two schools since 2013.

TRENDING STORIES:

Dayton trailed, 25-24, at halftime.

The game was tied at 40-40 when Dawkins scored five straight to give UD a 45-40 advantage. Nicole Stephens ended the third quarter with five consecutive points as the Flyers led, 50-44, after three quarters.

Dayton built the lead to as much as 14 points, 58-44, with 7:23 remaining.

Xavier got within eight points, 60-52, with 2:24 left. But Ibrahim scored six straight points to help seal the win.

UD improves to 2-1 overall. Their next game will be Sunday, Nov. 16, at the UD Arena at 1 p.m.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group