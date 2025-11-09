UD women’s soccer wins Atlantic 10 championship after penalty shootout

DAYTON — The University of Dayton women’s soccer team dramatically won the Atlantic 10 Championship.
Dayton played Rhode Island to a scoreless draw through the first 110 minutes at Baujan Field on Sunday.
It went to penalty kicks (PK).
Both teams made four of five PKs to start the shootout.
After a URI miss, senior midfield Riley Kerber made the game-winning PK.
UD will represent the A-10 in the 2025 NCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament. They improved to 15-3-3 overall.
This is Dayton’s first Atlantic 10 championship since 2016.
The Flyers will learn their opponent when the NCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament field is selected on Monday, Nov. 10, at 4 p.m.
