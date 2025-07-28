‘Unacceptable and disgusting;’ Area mayor speaks out after viral video of large fight

CINCINNATI — A violent fight erupted in downtown Cincinnati over the weekend, prompting Mayor Aftab Pureval to express outrage over the incident.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Videos of the fight, which went viral on social media, show dozens of people involved in the altercation, with some sustaining visible injuries, our news partners at WCPO reported.

“I am outraged by the vicious fight that occurred downtown,” Pureval said in a statement. “It is horrifying to watch, and this unacceptable and disgusting behavior is intolerable in any part of our community.”

TRENDING STORIES:

The videos depict a chaotic scene where a man is chased into the road and attacked by several people, resulting in scrapes on his face and a bloody nose.

Another clip shows a woman being punched in the head, followed by a man striking her in the face, causing her to fall unconscious with blood coming from her mouth.

Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge stated that the police are diligently working to identify those involved in the violence.

Mayor Pureval mentioned that arrests are expected as a result of the ongoing investigation.

He also clarified that the incident is not believed to be connected to major events held downtown, such as the Cincinnati Music Festival or the Reds game.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group