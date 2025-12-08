Unattended candle causes $325K in damages after house fire

Unattended candle causes $325K in damages after house fire (Charlotte Fire Department)
By WHIO Staff

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina — An unattended candle caused a devastating house fire over the weekend.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 300 block of Sylvania Ave in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Saturday, according to a social media post from the department.

TRENDING STORIES:

It took 30 firefighters to get the fire under control.

The fire was caused by an unattended candle that had been left burning, according to the post.

The fire caused $325,000 in damage. No injuries were reported.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!