Unemployment rate in Ohio increases, department finds

OHIO — Ohio’s unemployment rate hit 5% in July 2025, up from 4.9% in June, according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

Despite the increase in the unemployment rate, Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment saw a rise of 5,400 jobs over the month, reaching over 5.7 million in July.

This growth was reported alongside a rise in the number of unemployed workers, which increased to 296,000 in July, according to the department.

The increase in Ohio’s unemployment rate comes as the U.S. unemployment rate hit 4.2% in July, up from 4.1% in June.

According to the department, the labor force participation rate in Ohio was 62.6% in July, a slight decrease from 62.7% in June.

Employment in Ohio’s goods-producing industries decreased by 1,400 jobs in July, with losses in construction and manufacturing outweighing gains in mining and logging.

However, the private service-providing sector added 4,500 jobs, with significant gains in trade, transportation, and utilities, as well as other services and financial activities, according to the department.

Government employment in Ohio increased by 2,300 jobs, with local, state, and federal government sectors all seeing growth.

Over the past year, Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased by 70,200 jobs, with notable gains in construction and private educational and health services, the department reported.

