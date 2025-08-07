United Airlines grounds flights nationwide over technology issue

United Airlines plane
A United Airlines FILE PHOTO (Christian Palent - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

United Airlines has grounded flights nationwide over a technology issue.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

"Due to a technology issue, we are holding United mainline flights at their departure airports. We expect additional flight delays this evening as we work through this issue. Safety is our top priority, and we’ll work with our customers to get them to their destinations," a statement on the airline’s website reads.

TRENDING STORIES:

The departure board on Dayton International Airport’s website does not show any major delays at this time.

Ground stops related to this United outage were declared at airports, including, Chicago O’Hare International, Denver International, Newark International, and George Bush Intercontinental/Houston, according to the FAA.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!