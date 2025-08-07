United Airlines grounds flights nationwide over technology issue

United Airlines has grounded flights nationwide over a technology issue.

"Due to a technology issue, we are holding United mainline flights at their departure airports. We expect additional flight delays this evening as we work through this issue. Safety is our top priority, and we’ll work with our customers to get them to their destinations," a statement on the airline’s website reads.

The departure board on Dayton International Airport’s website does not show any major delays at this time.

Ground stops related to this United outage were declared at airports, including, Chicago O’Hare International, Denver International, Newark International, and George Bush Intercontinental/Houston, according to the FAA.

We will continue to follow this story.

