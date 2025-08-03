United Football League team coming to Ohio

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 20: A detail of the game ball at the line of scrimmage during the first half between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Levis Stadium on October 20, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Aaron M. Sprecher/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The United Football League (UFL) is coming to an Ohio city, according to our media partners, WBNS-10 TV.

A spokesperson with the premier spring football league told our media partners that a team will be located in Columbus starting in the 2026 spring season.

The new team will play at the Historic Crew Stadium, which is located at One Black and Gold Boulevard.

“The UFL selecting Historic Crew Stadium to host a team’s home games is a further testament to the first-class fan experience at our venue, as well as advances our commitment to bringing unique major events to Columbus that highlight our city and promote economic impact in the region. It’s also the result of Columbus’ continued growth and its long-standing passion for supporting sports,” the spokesperson told WBNS-10’s Dom Tiberi.

This move comes after entrepreneur Mike Repole joined the league’s ownership group.

“Football has clearly established itself as America’s most popular sport, with tremendous momentum and demand,” Repole said in a media release by UFL. “There’s no better time than now to build a strong, sustainable spring league that unites players, teams, and fans. I’m honored to join the United Football League’s ownership group as we work to create something truly lasting and game-changing.”

Repole told ESPN that the league is planning to relocate two home markets. One of the new locations will be Columbus.

The UFL currently operates eight teams as a spring football league in the following cities:

Arlington, Texas

Birmingham, Alabama

Detroit, Michigan

Houston, Texas

Memphis, Tennessee

San Antonio, Texas

St. Louis, Missouri

Washington, D.C.

There are currently 10 games during the regular season, which are divided between the USFL and XFL conferences, according to WBNS-10.

Details on the new team are expected to be announced at a later date.

