University of Dayton adds seven trustees, welcomes new board chair

DAYTON — The University of Dayton appointed seven new members to its board of trustees for the 2025-26 term, including prominent figures from the “We Soar” campaign and senior business executives.

The new trustees, who began their three-year terms on July 1, include Brian Blaser, Dave Conway, Kristin Dailey, Jamel Gross-Cassel, Greg Stevens, and Marianist Brothers Bob Metzger and Jack Ventura. The board also welcomed Deb Tobias as its new chair, succeeding Rick Omlor after his 14-year tenure.

“Our new trustees care deeply about the University of Dayton and its students,” said University President Eric F. Spina. “They bring a range of skills, diverse perspectives, and a passion for the role of higher education in a complex world.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Brian Blaser, president and CEO of QuidelOrtho, has extensive experience in the diagnostics industry, having previously worked at Abbott Laboratories and other major companies. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering technology from UD and an MBA from Rochester Institute of Technology.

Dave Conway, a UD alumnus and former soccer player, is the founder of J476 Capital, an investment fund supporting entrepreneurs. He was previously CEO of ConstructConnect and received the Ernst & Young entrepreneur of the year award in 2003.

Kristin Dailey, an educator and certified grief educator, is actively involved in UD’s fundraising efforts, serving as co-chair of the health and well-being center campaign. She has served on various boards related to developmental disabilities and community homes.

Jamel Gross-Cassel, a recent UD graduate, is a legal professional with clerkships at the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. He credits UD with providing him the support needed to pursue his legal career.

Brother Bob Metzger, a Dayton native, has held financial leadership roles within the Marianist Province and worked with the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops. He previously served on UD’s board from 1999 to 2008.

Greg Stevens, a civil engineering graduate from UD, is a partner at Cold Heading Company and is involved in various business ventures, including casino operations in Las Vegas.

Brother Jack Ventura, with a background in management and pastoral studies, serves as director of mission integration at Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory and has held various roles within the Marianist community.

The new trustees are expected to make significant contributions to the University of Dayton’s ongoing initiatives, leveraging their diverse expertise and commitment to education and community service.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group