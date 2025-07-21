‘Unknown individual’ sets fire to historic Ohio theater building, CEO says

CINCINNATI — Firefighters are investigating a weekend fire at a historic Ohio theater building.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Cincinnati firefighters responded Saturday morning to the historic Emery Theater on Walnut Street on reports of “smoke coming from the ceiling,” according to our news partner WCPO TV in Cincinnati.

The theater is currently under renovation.

TRENDING STORIES:

When firefighters arrived, they found a fire in the basement and extinguished it in about 10 minutes.

Kim Kern, the president and CEO of the Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati, which owns the Emery Theater, told WCPO that “an unknown individual” was responsible for the fire.

“(Saturday), an unknown individual gained access to the Emery and started a small fire in the basement for unknown reasons,” said Kern. “One of our subcontractors smelled smoke and called 911. The Cincinnati Fire Department responded within minutes and was able to put out the fire quickly. There was minimal damage from the fire itself and no water or smoke damage.”

Emery Theater was built in 1911 and opened in January 1912.

Kern said the fire will impact their scheduling.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group