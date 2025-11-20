Untraceable 3D-printed gun found in local investigation; the dangers of ‘ghost guns’

DAYTON — Investigators found a 3D-printed gun as they were investigating a murder.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell spoke to officials about this rising problem. He will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

The problem of “ghost guns” is rising across the country.

Dayton police found a 9mm 3D-printed gun while serving a search warrant at a home during a murder investigation.

This story will be updated.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group