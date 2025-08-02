‘Up, up and away!’ Superman statue lands in Cleveland

Superman statue unveiled in Cleveland (Greater Cleveland Partnership via Facebook)
By WHIO Staff

CLEVELAND — Two new statues honoring Superman have landed in Cleveland.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The statues were unveiled in the newly named Superman Plaza at Huntington Bank Convention Center on Saturday, WOIO, a CBS affiliate in Cleveland, reported.

One depicts the iconic character flying through the sky, and the other honors the three people who were pivotal in creating Superman: Jerry Siegel, Joe Shuster, and Joanne Siegel.

TRENDING STORIES:

Both Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster grew up in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood. Siegel wrote and created the Superman character, and Shuster drew him.

Joanne Siegel inspired the Lois Lane character. WOIO also reported that she spent years trying to get Cleveland to take ownership of being the birthplace of Superman.

Next to the statues is a telephone booth like Clark Kent’s changing room.

Gary Kaplan, Siegel & Shuster Society President and cousin of Jerry Siegel, told the crowd gathered at the unveiling that the statue project had been “years in the making.”

“Jerry and Joe gave the world a hero, and now Cleveland has given them a fitting tribute. We’re proud to have helped bring this statue to life in the very city where Superman took flight,” Kaplan said.

The unveiling of the statues comes just weeks after the latest Superman movie was released. It was partially filmed in Cleveland and Cincinnati.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!