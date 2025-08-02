‘Up, up and away!’ Superman statue lands in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Two new statues honoring Superman have landed in Cleveland.

The statues were unveiled in the newly named Superman Plaza at Huntington Bank Convention Center on Saturday, WOIO, a CBS affiliate in Cleveland, reported.

One depicts the iconic character flying through the sky, and the other honors the three people who were pivotal in creating Superman: Jerry Siegel, Joe Shuster, and Joanne Siegel.

Both Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster grew up in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood. Siegel wrote and created the Superman character, and Shuster drew him.

Joanne Siegel inspired the Lois Lane character. WOIO also reported that she spent years trying to get Cleveland to take ownership of being the birthplace of Superman.

Next to the statues is a telephone booth like Clark Kent’s changing room.

Gary Kaplan, Siegel & Shuster Society President and cousin of Jerry Siegel, told the crowd gathered at the unveiling that the statue project had been “years in the making.”

“Jerry and Joe gave the world a hero, and now Cleveland has given them a fitting tribute. We’re proud to have helped bring this statue to life in the very city where Superman took flight,” Kaplan said.

The unveiling of the statues comes just weeks after the latest Superman movie was released. It was partially filmed in Cleveland and Cincinnati.

