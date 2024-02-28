UPDATE: Damage reported after tornado-warned storms in Clark, Montgomery counties

Damage in Clark County from early tornado-warned storms Storm damage and road closures are being reported across the Miami Valley after early-morning storms rolled through the area.

CLARK COUNTY — Storm damage and road closures are being reported across the Miami Valley after early-morning storms rolled through the area.

>>PHOTOS: Power lines down due to early storm damage in Clark County

UPDATE: @ 8:30 a.m.

Three people were taken to the hospital after becoming trapped in their home in Springfield Township.

Several homes sustained significant damage along Mitchell Road, News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz reported.

Just after 5 a.m., crews were called to respond to reports of multiple buildings collapsed, Springfield Township Fire Chief Dave Nangle said.

Upon arrival, crews found three people trapped in a home. They were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries, according to Nangle.

No other injuries have been reported at this time.

UPDATE: @ 7:40 a.m.

Storm damage has been reported at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Gate 22B (I-675) on Area B will be closed to all traffic, WPAFB said in a social media post.

“Please use Gate 1B (Springfield St.) to access WPAFB Area B during this time,” the post said.

Storm Damage Wright-Patterson AFB An iWitness 7 viewer shared photos reporting storm damage at Building 4 in Area B of Wright-Patterson AFB. (iWitness 7 Viewer)

UPDATE: @ 7:20 a.m.

Multiple homes are damaged along Ridge Road in Clark County, according to video submitted by a viewer.

Ridge Road Storm Damage (iWitness 7 Viewer)

UPDATE: @ 7:15 a.m.

The Butler Township Police Department says Little York Road is closed between Dog Leg Road and Peters Pike due to downed power lines.

The road will likely be closed for several hours, according to police.

UPDATE @7:00 a.m.

The Madison County Sheriff’s is asking people to avoid the area of U.S. 40 at the Clark/Madison County line due to storm damage.

ODOT is reporting both sides of U.S. 40 are closed beyond State Route 38 due to debris on the roadway.

There is reported storm damage from radar-indicated tornadoes in Clark County.

The Clark County Emergency Management Agency is asking for people to stay away from the area of Mitchell Road, Crabill Road, and Ridge Road in Springfield Township.

The agency is also asking people to be aware of their surroundings and stay downed power lines.

UPDATE @6:45 a.m.

The City of Springfield has confirmed there is storm damage early Wednesday after a radar-indicated tornado struck down in Clark County.

The Emergency Management Agency has received reports that multiple structures collapsed and the agency is working in conjunction with local departments to assess the damage at this time, according to a spokesperson.

They are asking for people to stay away from the area of Mitchell Road, Crabill Road, and Ridge Road in Springfield Township.

The agency is also asking people to be aware of their surroundings and stay downed power lines.

Riverside Police has also confirmed to News Center 7 that there is storm damage at the Airway Shopping Center due to this morning’s storms.

News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz and Taylor Robertson are checking storm damage throughout the area.

-INITIAL STORY-

We are getting reports of damage from Wednesday morning’s storms.

Our News Center 7 crews are checking storm damage across Clark County.

They are seeing power lines down at the intersection of Mitchell Road and Crabill Road.

Clark County was under a Tornado Warning.

