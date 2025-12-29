UPDATE: Over 2,500 still without power across region

MIAMI VALLEY — UPDATE @ 7:41 a.m.
Several people are still without power after rain and heavy winds moved through the region Sunday night.
As of 7:50 a.m., there are over 2,581 people across the area without power.
This includes 2,579 AES customers without power, according to an outage map.
Customers in the following Miami Valley counties have reported outages:
- Miami County: 47
- Montgomery County: 254
- Preble County: 103
- Mercer County: 2
- Clinton County: 49
- Greene County: 242
- Warren County: 3
- Darke County: 1871
- Shelby County: 8
Duke Energy is reporting some outages on its outage map.
This includes:
- Warren County: 2
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
