UPDATE: Nearly 77,000 outages reported across Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — Thousands of power outages have been reported across the Miami Valley.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson will break down where the outages are and show what’s being done to get the power back on LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00 & 6:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

AES crews continue to work to restore power across the Miami Valley.

“We are fully staffed and prepared to work around the clock to restore power as quickly and safely as possible should outages occur. Your safety is our top priority,” AES said in an X post.

As of 5 p.m., 49,675 AES Ohio customers are without power, and approximately 48,612 of those outages are in the Miami Valley, according to the AES Ohio outage map. Here are the latest outages with AES Ohio:

Champgain: 766

Clark: 256

Clinton 3,550

Darke: 91

Greene: 8,968

Logan: 12

Miami: 394

Montgomery: 27,441

Preble: 5,530

Shelby: 2

Warren: 1,602

Duke Energy is reporting 335 active outages impacting customers in Butler, Clinton, Montgomery and Warren counties:

Butler: 6,456

Clinton: 135

Montgomery: 3

Warren: 20,152

Ohio Edison is reporting that 1,336 customers are without power in Clark County.

We will continue to update this story.

We are fully staffed and prepared to work around the clock to restore power as quickly and safely as possible should outages occur. Your safety is our top priority.

👉Outage info: https://t.co/ON4zgX3HDF

👉Report outage: https://t.co/waS0E9MasY or 877-4OUTAGE (877-468-8243) https://t.co/8xY8zAqT0H — AES Ohio (@AESOhio) September 27, 2024

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



