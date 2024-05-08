UPDATE: Over 6,000 still without power after severe weather moves through our area

By WHIO Staff

MIAMI VALLEY — Over 6,200 people are still without power in the Miami Valley after severe weather moves through the area.

As of 12:05 a.m., 3,958 AES Ohio customers are currently without power.

AES Ohio shared an update on social media around 9:30 p.m. that their crews were seeing multiple trees on power lines and “extensive damage.”

“Restoration will continue through the night,” AES Ohio shared.

Currently, outages are impacting 2,325 Duke Energy customers in Butler, Clinton, and Warren counties.

Here are the areas that are experiencing outages in our area:

  • Auglaize: 88
  • Butler: 752
  • Clinton: 549
  • Darke: 3,173
  • Greene: 1
  • Miami: 1
  • Montgomery: 89
  • Preble: 4
  • Warren: 1,596
