UPDATE: Over 6,000 still without power after severe weather moves through our area

MIAMI VALLEY — Over 6,200 people are still without power in the Miami Valley after severe weather moves through the area.

>> PHOTOS: Storm damage in the Miami Valley

As of 12:05 a.m., 3,958 AES Ohio customers are currently without power.

AES Ohio shared an update on social media around 9:30 p.m. that their crews were seeing multiple trees on power lines and “extensive damage.”

“Restoration will continue through the night,” AES Ohio shared.

Currently, outages are impacting 2,325 Duke Energy customers in Butler, Clinton, and Warren counties.

Here are the areas that are experiencing outages in our area:

Auglaize: 88

Butler: 752

Clinton: 549

Darke: 3,173

Greene: 1

Miami: 1

Montgomery: 89

Preble: 4

Warren: 1,596

