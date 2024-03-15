UPDATE: Thousands of outages reported after tornado-warned storms rip through region

Power Outages

By WHIO Staff

MIAMI VALLEY — Thousands of outages are reported across the Miami Valley after tornado-warned storms.

>> LIVE UPDATES: Tornado Watch, Severe Thunderstorm Warnings reported as storms move through

AES Ohio reports over 7,900 outages across the region, according to their outage website.

Here are the latest outages as of 12:50 a.m. Friday:

AES Ohio:

  • Logan County: 4,260
  • Darke County: 1,214
  • Shelby County: 1,005
  • Miami County: 343
  • Champaign County: 274
  • Warren County: 106

AES Ohio said on social media that there is extensive damage in St. Mary’s/Rockford from Thursday night’s storms.

“Tornado damage over multiple semitrailer trucks on Rt. 33 and damage at Indian Lake,” they said in a statement. “Be SAFE, stay away from down power lines.”

They also said there was extensive damage reported in Celina and Wapakoneta. This included “several poles and wires down.”

To report any outages, call 877-4OUTAGE (877-468-8243), or visit this website.



