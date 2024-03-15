UPDATE: Thousands of outages reported after tornado-warned storms rip through region

MIAMI VALLEY — Thousands of outages are reported across the Miami Valley after tornado-warned storms.

>> LIVE UPDATES: Tornado Watch, Severe Thunderstorm Warnings reported as storms move through

AES Ohio reports over 7,900 outages across the region, according to their outage website.

Here are the latest outages as of 12:50 a.m. Friday:

AES Ohio:

Logan County: 4,260

Darke County: 1,214

Shelby County: 1,005

Miami County: 343

Champaign County: 274

Warren County: 106

AES Ohio said on social media that there is extensive damage in St. Mary’s/Rockford from Thursday night’s storms.

“Tornado damage over multiple semitrailer trucks on Rt. 33 and damage at Indian Lake,” they said in a statement. “Be SAFE, stay away from down power lines.”

They also said there was extensive damage reported in Celina and Wapakoneta. This included “several poles and wires down.”

To report any outages, call 877-4OUTAGE (877-468-8243), or visit this website.

Nearly 5,000 customers are without power, extensive damage in St Mary's/Rockford - tornado damage over multiple semitrailer trucks on Rt 33 and damage at Indian Lake. Be SAFE, stay away from down power lines, report it at https://t.co/ON4zgX3HDF or call 877-4OUTAGE (877-468-8243) pic.twitter.com/I9ZrQSmJAV — AES Ohio (@AESOhio) March 15, 2024









©2024 Cox Media Group