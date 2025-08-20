Upscale Italian restaurant chain abruptly closes area’s only location; We now know why

The Brio restaurant located at The Greene is now permanently closed.

BEAVERCREEK — A local upscale Italian restaurant has closed its doors for good after its parent company filed for bankruptcy.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Bravo Brio Restaurants, the parent company of Brio Italian Grille at The Greene, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Monday, according to court documents obtained by News Center 7.

The court documents, filed in United States Bankruptcy Court, Middle District of Florida, show the parent company listed estimated assets and liabilities between $50 million and $100 million.

TRENDING STORIES:

“The Debtor owns and operates restaurants nationwide under the names of Bravo! and Brio. To mitigate losses, in advance of filing this Chapter 11, the Debtor proactively identified and closed six (6) underperforming restaurant locations,” court documents state

The filing shows that Brio at The Greene and two other Ohio restaurants were among the six that were closed. One is in Canton and the other is in Lyndhurst.

The parent company also owns Bravo! Italian Kitchen at the Dayton Mall and Brio Italian Grille Liberty Center in Butler County.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group