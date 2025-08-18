Upscale Italian restaurant chain abruptly closes area’s only location

Brio Closure
By WHIO Staff

BEAVERCREEK — A local upscale Italian restaurant has closed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Brio located at The Greene is permanently closed, according to the restaurant’s listing on Google.

TRENDING STORIES:

When you call a number associated with the restaurant, a voice message indicates the location is permanently closed and thanks customers for their patronage.

The restaurant is described as a premier Tuscan-inspired destination serving authentic, northern Italian cuisine, luxury wines & cocktails.

The next closest location would be 7600 Gibson Street at Liberty Center.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!