Urgent warning issued about fake toy that poses serious choking hazard

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has issued an urgent warning about fake Labubu plush dolls, which pose a significant choking hazard to young children.

These counterfeit dolls, sometimes called ‘Lafufu,’ are being sold as plush figures and keychains.

They are small enough for a child to fit in their mouth, potentially blocking their airway.

Additionally, some of these fake dolls can break apart easily, releasing small pieces that pose further choking risks.

“These fake Labubu dolls are dangerous, illegal, and have no place in American homes,” said CPSC Acting Chairman Peter A. Feldman.

CPSC investigators have identified multiple shipments of counterfeit Labubu dolls attempting to enter the U.S. from China.

Federal law prohibits the importation and sale of consumer products that do not meet CPSC safety standards.

To help consumers identify authentic Labubu dolls, the CPSC advises looking for specific markers such as a holographic Pop Mart sticker, a scannable QR code linking to the official Pop Mart site, and a subtle UV stamp on one foot of newer editions.

Consumers are also urged to be wary of deep discounts, which can indicate counterfeit products, and to purchase only from trusted sellers.

A similar warning regarding these fake dolls has been issued by the Chartered Trading Standards Institute in the United Kingdom.

The CPSC’s warning highlights the importance of consumer vigilance in preventing potential hazards posed by counterfeit toys.

Parents are advised to ensure the safety of their children’s toys by purchasing from reputable sources and verifying authenticity.

