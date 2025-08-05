Urinal dedication with plaque becomes reality for historical society volunteer

CLARK COUNTY — A unique dedication ceremony took place at the Heritage Center recently, where a plaque was installed above a urinal in the first-floor men’s bathroom to honor John Fritz’s quirky dream and his support for the Clark County Historical Society.

John Fritz, husband of Natalie Fritz, the Archivist and Outreach Director, has been hosting annual birthday fundraisers on Facebook to benefit the Clark County Historical Society. His humorous promise to donors was that their contributions would help place a plaque above a urinal, a dream that has now been realized thanks to the generosity of friends, family, and community members.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Natalie Fritz affectionately refers to John and their family as ‘voluntolds,’ who participate in the society’s activities because they believe in its mission.

The dedication event was attended by a small group of staff, interns, and volunteers who gathered in the temporarily closed bathroom for the ceremony. The plaque serves as a reminder that support for preserving history can come in many forms, including humor.

John Fritz’s dedication to the Clark County Historical Society is driven by genuine care for local history, rather than a desire for fame. His efforts have helped preserve and share the stories that shape the community.

The plaque is intended to inspire others to give, serve, and find joy in supporting causes that matter to them, such as the history that connects us all.

The plaque dedication at the Heritage Center highlights the importance of community support in preserving local history, demonstrating that even humorous dreams can contribute to meaningful causes.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group