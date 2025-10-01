U.S. Air Force Museum ‘temporarily closed’ due to government shutdown

Enlisted exhibit captions Enlisted Maintainers exhibit in the Korean War Gallery of the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. With the arrival of the jet age after World War II, the Air Force began purchasing equipment and using technical data for troubleshooting. However, when the Korean War began, the newly independent Air Force struggled to provide enough trained personnel. Maintainers served twelve-month tours in Korea. When they gained proficiency with their aircraft, they returned to the United States and an inexperienced maintainer took over. Inadequate maintenance, combined with challenges such as rough runways, cold weather, and supply shortages, caused aircraft to deteriorate faster than expected. In response, the USAF used better-equipped facilities in nearby Japan for Rear Echelon Combined Maintenance Operation (RECMO), which proved successful.

DAYTON — The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force announced it is “temporarily closed” during the government shutdown.

The museum wrote the announcement on social media.

A museum spokesperson said, “All museum events and activities have been suspended until an appropriation bill or continuing resolution is enacted.”

It said the closure is “due to the lack of government appropriations.”

As previously reported by News Center 7, lawmakers could agree to fund the government.

It shut down at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday.

The National Museum of the USAF said its website and social media will not be updated due to the government shutdown.

